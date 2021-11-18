As the terror investigation progresses, all eyes are on South Liverpool Street.

Following the taxi bomb incident at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, the counter-terrorism investigation has focused on Rutland Avenue, which is adjacent to Sefton Park in the L17 region.

The inquiry is still focused on a property rented by Emad Al Swealmeen, the man accused of carrying out the terror attack, on a street near Sefton Park, but “important things” have also been uncovered at his former Kensington home.

Police today publicly named the man thought to have created the Improvised Explosive Device that was carried into a taxi on Sunday as 32-year-old Al Swealmeen, who is still being investigated by crime scene investigators in a Kensington property related to the hospital bomber.

On Sunday, armed police and other personnel crowded Rutland Avenue, and a tense operation lasted into the early hours of Monday morning.

The entire street is still roped off on both ends today, but residents are permitted to leave and return as long as they sign in and out with police personnel.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of the Counter Terrorism Police North West said today: “He is thought to have been born in Iraq and most recently resided on Rutland Avenue.

“Officers have located a relative of Al Swealmeen, with whom we will speak today.”

Following the discovery of a suspicious item by officers on Monday, a controlled explosion was carried out in Sefton Park, close to the Rutland Avenue address.

Following the discovery of “suspect goods,” bomb disposal officers were dispatched to Sutcliffe Street on Wednesday.

ACC Jackson went on: “Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street are still being searched, and major items have been discovered at both locations.

“Our main focus is still Rutland Avenue.

“I appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation throughout this investigation, and we will continue to offer updates as frequently as possible.”

While the situation in Rutland Avenue is quieter than it was a few days ago, people’ lives are still severely disturbed.

"It's still completely roped off and we're," one person told The Washington Newsday.

