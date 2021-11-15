As the terror investigation continues, a controlled explosion occurred in Sefton Park.

As investigations into the bomb explosions at Liverpool Women’s Hospital continued, a “controlled explosion” was carried out at Sefton Park.

Several witnesses reported witnessing a large police presence in the neighborhood and the operation unfolding – some were on their way to school.

The explosion was carried out as a precaution, according to police, and was linked to ongoing operations in regard to yesterday’s taxi blast in the hospital parking lot.

The investigation into the Liverpool terror assault continues as counter-terrorism officers look into the background of the ‘bomb maker.’

Police were seen in a portion of the park in photos claiming to have recorded the incident.