As the terrified dog yelps pathetically, CCTV captures a man kicking and hitting it in the lawn.

A man was caught on camera in a garden beating and kicking a terrified dog.

Calum Turner, 25, of Bootle’s Antonio Street, was sentenced at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, October 21 after pleading guilty to causing needless suffering to a dog named Mochi by kicking and abusing him.

Turner is seen grappling and kicking out at something moving around on the ground in the horrifying two-minute CCTV video, which is masked by the camera’s perspective.

Turner then takes a handle from a push toy and uses it to hit down repeatedly before stamping and kicking in the same direction.

The 25-year-old then rises, and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog named Mochi appears from the shadows and sprints across the garden.

Inspector Joanne McDonald aided the RSPCA investigation and met with the police on Friday, July 2 at the residence where the incident occurred on Lewisham Road, Norris Green.

“I viewed the CCTV footage of the beating before going to the area,” she added. I noticed a man, Mr Calum Turner, who appeared to be striking, kicking, and smacking a dog for an extended period of time.

“The fence appeared to be blocking the view, but the dog obviously rushed away from the area where Mr Turner was seen near the conclusion. It was heartbreaking to watch, and I was worried for the pets on the property.” Inspector McDonald stated why they were visiting the premises and requested that the canines be examined by a veterinarian.

“After the dogs were loaded into my van, Mr Turner approached me and stated he had repeatedly hit Mochi with a soft toy because he believed he had attacked their other dog Mitzee,” she added.

“He then admitted that he had his arms around Mochi and was screaming at him, and that he had gone too far.”

The two dogs, Mochi, who is five years old, and Mitzee, who is twelve weeks old, were then taken to a veterinarian for an examination, where they were determined to be bright, attentive, and free of injuries.