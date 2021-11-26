As the temperatures begin to drop, a warning has been issued to pet owners about potentially lethal goods.

As the weather begins to cool, a veterinarian has issued a caution to dog owners about the hazards of some widely found products.

The Met Office predicts that cold weather will reach the UK, with temperatures as low as -2C expected in certain locations.

The Head Vet at tails.com has advised pet owners to keep their pets away from rock salt, grit, and antifreeze, which can be fatal to them.

“Rock salt is a mixture of salt (sodium chloride) and grit that is an efficient approach to decrease ice build-up on roadways during the colder seasons,” Sean McCormack explained.

“However, road salt is particularly dangerous to dogs because it irritates their skin, causing dryness, cracking, and even burns to their pads.” Even more harmful for dogs is that licking it off their paws or fur can cause them to consume toxic substances.

“Drooling, vomiting, diarrhoea, and a loss of appetite are all signs of salt poisoning.” Seizures and even death might occur in more severe situations. This is why, in the autumn and winter, dog owners must wipe their pets’ paws after returning home from a stroll.”

The Head Vet also warned against the dangers of antifreeze, which many people use to melt ice from their windshields on frigid mornings.

“As your car’s ice melts, the antifreeze will mix with the water, which might be detrimental if your dog likes to drink from puddles,” he continued.

Mr. McCormack advises that even a small amount of damage to your dog’s kidneys can be fatal.

“Ethylene glycol, which has a sweet flavor that dogs adore, is the harmful component in antifreeze,” he explained. As a result, if you see any liquids spilling from your automobile, keep your dog away and clean them up as soon as possible.

“Once ingested, dogs become shaky or fall over,” he continued. They may endure pain in their backs and kidneys, as well as vomiting, dehydration, and increased urination.

“Severe acute kidney failure takes in after a few hours, and they show signs of hunger, diarrhoea, drooling, halitosis, and seizures.”