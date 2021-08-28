As the Taliban seizes $85 billion in US military equipment, Piers Morgan shares Johnny Mercer’s wrath.

Piers Morgan has referred to the United States’ handling of the Afghan withdrawal as “shameful.”

Morgan said he “could scarcely believe what I was hearing” after sharing a tweet by Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer depicting a speech by Republican Jim Banks in which he discloses the Taliban have captured $85 billion in US military equipment.

Banks, a member of the US House of Representatives who served in Afghanistan, unleashed a blistering attack on President Joe Biden and his administration during a press conference on Tuesday.

In the video provided by Mercer and Morgan, Banks states, “My position there was as a foreign military sales representative, so I was on the front lines of purchasing the weaponry that the Americans passed over to the Afghan army and the Afghan police.”

“I’m going to read you something that is very traumatic for me and many other Afghan veterans who served in that position, as well as those who served in the train, advise, and assist equip endeavor in order to support the Afghans.

“We now know that the Taliban has access to over $85 billion in US military assets as a result of this administration’s incompetence.

“There are 75,000 vehicles, 200 planes and helicopters, and over 600,000 small arms and light weapons in this inventory.

“The Taliban now has more black hawk helicopters than 85% of the world’s governments.

“However, they carry more than just weapons; they also have night-vision goggles, body armor, and medical supplies.

“And, shockingly, and incomprehensibly to me and many others, the Taliban now has biometric equipment with the finger prints, eye scans, and biographical information of the Afghans who have assisted us over the last 20 years.

“And here’s what we just found out in the briefing we just left. This administration still has no plan in place to reclaim the military equipment and supplies.”

“This will stop you in your tracks,” Mercer tweeted on Thursday. Unbelievable.

“We gave them the names of the people we had prepared to combat them,” says the narrator. Some of us will be left behind because to the violence we witness at the airport. “It’s been a terrible day, ranging from wrath to tears.”