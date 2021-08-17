As the Taliban rule Afghanistan, Sullivan says, “My Heart Goes Out to Women and Girls.”

President Joe Biden’s senior national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, is defending the administration’s plan to remove American soldiers out of Afghanistan as the only way to finish the country’s longest war.

However, as hard-line Islamist radicals seize control of the South Asian country, Sullivan is raising worries about women and young girls.

On Tuesday, he told reporters at the White House, “My heart goes out to Afghan women and girls in the country today.” “We’ve seen what the Taliban can do previously, and it’s a very difficult thing for any of us to face.”

He went on to say, “This wasn’t a choice between saving those women and girls and not saving those women and girls.”

Sullivan stated that the decision to leave a war that had lasted nearly two decades was a matter of valuing the lives of Americans who had been put in danger.

“Just because we don’t have forces in that country doesn’t mean we won’t fight for the human rights and dignity of women and girls,” Sullivan added. “We will attempt to use every measure, tool, and influence we have won with our international allies and partners to alleviate the burden that women and girls will face in the days ahead, just as we do in many other countries where we do not have active military participation, and we will do it in Afghanistan as well.”

The insurgent Taliban, who swiftly conquered Afghanistan and its capital Kabul as Biden sought to draw back troops ahead of the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, has gone on a publicity blitz in recent days, promising to respect women’s rights, forgive those who fought their takeover, and push back against a surge in terrorists.

The Taliban were largely driven from power by the US war in Afghanistan following the September 11 terrorist attacks, but the withdrawal of US forces prepared the path for them to restore control of the country.

On Tuesday, a Taliban spokesman informed reporters that the Taliban would take a softer approach to women and children, but critics are doubtful and concerned about their safety. This is a condensed version of the information.