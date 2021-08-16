As the Taliban gains ground in Afghanistan, an American female reporter wears a hijab.

In the aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, CNN’s lead foreign correspondent Clarissa Ward began wearing a hijab on-air, where she described what it’s like to be a female reporter in the country.

Ward recounted life in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, in an interview with CNN on Monday. She characterized the Taliban fighters who have surged into the city as “happy and victorious.”

She said, “This is a sight I honestly believed I’d never see.” “A large number of Taliban fighters, as well as the US Embassy compound just behind us.”

She claimed that her presence irritated the Taliban, who advised her to stand to the side because she was a woman.

She explained, “Obviously, I am dressed in a totally different way than I would ordinarily dress to walk through the streets of Kabul.” She reported seeing fewer women outside, and those she did see were dressed more modestly.

The Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan, according to CNN’s @clarissaward.

Ward spoke about reporting in Afghanistan on CNN’s Reliable Sources on Sunday, saying that while CNN would like to keep reporting in Kabul, reporters will leave if it becomes clear that they must.

“We’re definitely being extra careful and trying to ride this out as calmly as possible,” she said.

She claimed that Afghan journalists, particularly women, are “extremely terrified,” and that many are aware that they are being targeted for speaking out against the Taliban.

“There are so many of them around the country, and they’ve been doing daring and amazing reporting for many years, and now there’s a very genuine fear that they’ll be retaliated against for it, or that they won’t be able to do their work,” she added.

Ward uploaded a photo of herself in Kabul on Twitter on Monday, and people praised her bravery for reporting from the scene.

Today in the streets of Kabul, we have the feeling we are witnessing history.

One user, @sannahoeven, tweeted, “I can only fathom how scary the situation must be there.” “You have a lot of guts to do this. “You are a true journalist!”

CNN was contacted for comment but did not respond.