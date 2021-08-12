As the Taliban advance, the United States issues its second security alert of the week, urging citizens to leave Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the United States Embassy in Kabul issued a security notice to U.S. citizens in Afghanistan, urging them to leave the country immediately. The proclamation is the Taliban’s second in a week, as they continue to seize control of cities across Afghanistan.

“American individuals should leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial travel options,” according to the notice. Anyone who cannot afford an aircraft ticket should contact the US Embassy in Kabul at [email protected] for assistance in obtaining a repatriation loan, according to the statement.

“If you are a U.S. citizen who is postponing your departure while waiting for an immigrant visa for a spouse or minor kid, please inform us as soon as possible. The Embassy’s capacity to help US residents in Afghanistan is severely constrained, even within Kabul, due to security concerns and reduced manpower, according to the advisory.

The latest caution comes as the Taliban take control of the tenth province capital in less than a week. According to the Associated Press, the extremist organization took Ghazni on Thursday morning, which serves as a conduit between Kabul and crucial militant strongholds in the south.

The Taliban presently control about a third of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals. It is said to have broken through defense lines in Herat, the country’s third-largest city, on Thursday afternoon.

The US Embassy in Kabul claimed on Twitter on Wednesday that it had received reports of Taliban executions of Afghan forces who had surrendered. Such deaths were described as “very unpleasant” and “may constitute war crimes,” according to the letter.

— August 12, 2021, U.S. Embassy Kabul (@USEmbassyKabul)

“Don’t erase Afghanistan’s human rights gains over the last 20 years,” the embassy urged in a follow-up tweet.

On April 27, the State Department ordered all U.S. government personnel who could conduct their tasks outside of the country to evacuate the Kabul embassy. The increased violence and reported threats were mentioned as reasons for the announcement.

An enhanced risk of criminality, terrorism, civil unrest, abduction, armed conflict, and COVID-19 has forced the current travel recommendation for Afghanistan to be at “Level 4-Do Not Travel.”

Domestic flights and ground transit routes outside of Kabul are severely constrained and may be canceled or closed, according to the report. This is a condensed version of the information.