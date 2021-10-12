As the Sussexes are no longer a threat, Prince Harry and Prince William will mend the rift—Author.

According to author Andrew Morton of The Washington Newsday, Prince Harry and Prince William will mend their strained connection as a result of their shared experience of Princess Diana’s death.

Since Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey appearance in March, the royal brothers have met twice, notably in July to present a statue of their mother.

However, there are still no signs that their relationship is on the mend after Prince William denied charges that the royals were a racist family in a CBS exposé.

In 1992, biographer Andrew Morton published what many believe to be the authoritative account of Princess Diana’s life, and more recently, Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, a biography of the Duchess of Sussex, which will be re-released later this month with new chapters.

“They are brothers, they are bonded in life, and they share common experiences that no one else can understand or appreciate,” he told The Washington Newsday.

“I think they’ll get back together at some point when they’re more settled and established because Harry is no longer a threat, Meghan is no longer a threat, and the British royal family is swiftly receding in the rearview mirror of their lives.”

The interview with Harry and Meghan was critical of palace advisers, who were accused of leaking rumors about Meghan and telling her she couldn’t go to a mental hospital because it would reflect badly on the institution.

The Duke of Sussex accused Charles of financially cutting him off after he left the royal service and refusing to take his calls while he was negotiating his resignation.

Meghan also said that during a quarrel at a bridesmaids’ dress fitting, Kate Middleton made her weep and then apologized with flowers.

When asked about Prince William by Oprah, Harry, on the other hand, had few harsh things to say about his brother.

“You know, as I’ve stated before, I adore William,” Harry told Oprah. He’s my younger brother. Together, we’ve been through hell. We have a common experience, after all. But we’re on separate tracks.” Morton explained that Harry’s new neighbors in Montecito, California, have devised a scheme to reunite the brothers through their common passion for polo.

Shortly after their wedding in 2011, William and Kate Middleton were star guests at Harry’s hometown club in Santa Barbara.

He informed The. This is a condensed version of the information.