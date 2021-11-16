As the suspect in the street terror attack is still being guarded by police, city authorities are showing their solidarity.

Liverpool’s political and law enforcement officials went out to show their support for a city community shaken by last week’s devastating terror incident.

Today, Mayor Joanne Anderson, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy, and Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell visited Sutcliffe Street in Kensington, which was the focus of a huge armed police operation after the terrible blast at the Women’s Hospital on Sunday.

Officers continue to seal off and patrol an address on the street where terror attack suspect Emad Al Swealmeen previously resided.

The ‘Mother of Satan’ device could have been utilized in the terror attack at the Women’s Hospital.

Four males arrested in the Kensington area of Liverpool under terrorism legislation — three men aged 21, 26 and 29, who were detained on Sunday, and a man aged 20 who was detained on Monday – have been freed from police custody following an interview, according to Counter Terrorism Police North West.

Residents of the quiet Kensington street are still frightened by the events of the previous several days, and Mayor Anderson, Chief Con Kennedy, and Police Commissioner Ms Spurrell spoke with them today to try to reassure them.

“No one knows how long the cops will stay here,” one Sutcliffe Street homeowner, Golan Shawon, told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s terrible, but this area is extremely wonderful to me.” It’s quiet, and most of the time, children are playing on the street. It’s still a shock.” After the attack, the street was shut down while police marksmen ringed the house where Al Swealmeen used to dwell and focused their weapons on the adjoining back alleyways.

“I think it was certainly a huge shock for these residents on Sunday night, and some of them had to be evacuated,” Chief Constable Kennedy said today.

“Being removed from your home is traumatic and distressing, and I believe they are relieved to be back.”

“I believe the additional resources in the area have reassured people, and we have convinced them that we would stand side by side with our communities and leave a strong community moving ahead.”

“We’ve come down today to try to reassure residents that we’ll be there for them in the long run,” Mayor Anderson stated.

“People are needed. “Summary concludes.”