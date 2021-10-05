As the Supreme Court prepares to hear the Second Amendment case, New York unveils a memorial to gun violence.

On Monday, a new gun violence memorial was inaugurated in New York City to honor the thousands of lives lost each year in the state of New York.

Giffords, the advocacy group founded by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, conducted its regional tour to Manhattan’s Battery Park, where 1,050 vases were exhibited to commemorate each New York resident killed by gun violence in the previous year.

Gun violence in the state has increased by 29% in the last year. According to statistics, someone in New York dies from gun violence every 11 hours, and it is the third biggest cause of death for children.

“One thousand and fifty New Yorkers were killed by a bullet fired from a gun. Yet, instead of taking action, the gun lobby and Republican legislators are doing everything they can to undercut the gun regulations that are currently in place,” said Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, a former Florida congresswoman who lost her father to gun violence.

“This monument serves as a reminder that Congress has failed each and every family who has lost a loved one by failing to pass serious gun control legislation,” said New York Representative Jerry Nadler.

The new memorial comes after a nationwide installation on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., which featured 40,000 flowers reflecting the number of Americans killed by gun violence each year.

The exhibition, which will be open to the public until Friday, comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear its first big Second Amendment case in over a decade, which is originating in New York.

For the first time in 2008, the Supreme Court determined that people have the constitutional right to keep guns in their homes for self-defense.

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, a case brought forward by New York gun owners challenging a state statute requiring a special license to carry guns outside the home, is set to be heard on November 3 by the Supreme Court.

The New York statute does not violate the Second Amendment, according to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

“The legislation is compatible with the,” New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote to the Supreme Court. This is a condensed version of the information.