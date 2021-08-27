As the Supreme Court overturns the federal order, some states enact eviction moratoriums, allowing residents to remain in their homes.

According to the Associated Press, several states have implemented their own eviction moratoriums, keeping inhabitants in their homes after the Supreme Court overturned a federal decision prohibiting evictions because to the COVID-19 outbreak.

To safeguard citizens, states such as California, Maryland, and New Jersey have enacted their own temporary eviction restrictions. The Supreme Court prevented the Biden administration from executing the most recent federal prohibition, prompting the president to urge others to follow suit.

The administration was “disappointed” by the court’s decision, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who added that President Joe Biden “is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictionsâ€”from cities and states to local courts, landlords, and Cabinet Agenciesâ€”to urgently act to prevent evictions.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

According to Census Bureau data from early August, the court’s decision ended protections for about 3.5 million people in the United States who claimed they were facing eviction in the next two months.

In an unsigned judgment issued late Thursday, the court stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reinstated the moratorium on August 3, lacked the jurisdiction to do so under federal law without explicit congressional authorization. The administration’s arguments in support of the CDC’s power were rejected by the judges.

The court wrote that “if a federally imposed eviction moratorium is to remain, Congress must expressly sanction it.”

Three liberal justices voted no. One of the reasons the court should have kept the moratorium in place, according to Justice Stephen Breyer, who wrote for the three, was the spike in COVID-19 produced by the Delta variation. “At this time, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, the public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment,” Breyer concluded.

Representative Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said Congress must act to restore the protections after the eviction moratorium ended at the end of last month.

"We are in the midst of an extraordinary and ongoing catastrophe that necessitates humane solutions that prioritize the needs of those who are most in need of assistance. In a statement, she said, "We need to give our communities time to heal from this horrific pandemic." "We didn't sleep on those steps for the sole purpose of giving up now. Congress must take action."