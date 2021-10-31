As the Supreme Court hears challenges to Texas’s abortion ban, abortion rights are in jeopardy.

On Monday, November 1, the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in two cases challenging a controversial Texas law that virtually prohibits all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Senate Bill (S.B.) 8 will be heard by the Supreme Court in an unusually fast-tracked hearing, and the justices’ judgment could have far-reaching repercussions for abortion rights in the state and across the country.

On September 1, the court voted 5 to 4 to deny a stay of the law, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the three liberal justices in disagreeing from the majority.

The Court will now be asked to rule on the constitutionality of S.B. 8, which has a 6-3 conservative majority.

Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas are the two cases.

Texas’ attorneys asked the court to reconsider overruling the famous 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion, and the succeeding case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld the Court’s Roe decision.

Nonetheless, if the Supreme Court upholds S.B. 8, it will have a significant impact on abortion availability in the United States, with several states likely to pass laws similar to Texas’s ban.

Enforcement in a Novel Way

The new enforcement technique adopted by the statute will almost definitely be a significant point in Monday’s discussions.

S.B. 8 is not enforced by state authority. Rather, the legislation empowers ordinary citizens to sue abortionists or anybody who “aides and abets” a woman in seeking an abortion.

Although the individual who performs the abortion cannot be sued, doctors, healthcare workers, and even the person who takes a lady to an abortion facility can be sued. If they sue successfully, plaintiffs will be rewarded at least $10,000 plus legal fees, and they do not need to have any ties to the woman or even live in the state.

This enforcement system, according to critics, is meant to make it difficult for judges to overturn the statute. In his brief on behalf of the federal government, Acting Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher made that case.

"S.B. 8 was structured to overturn this Court's precedents while shielding that overturning from judicial review," says the author.