As the Supreme Court considers whether or not to hear an abortion case, Texas has set a deadline for the SCOTUS to respond.

According to the Associated Press, the US Supreme Court has ordered Texas to respond to the Biden administration’s request to halt the state’s contentious abortion law by noon on Thursday.

The Justice Department asked the Supreme Court on Monday to overturn a federal appeals court ruling that allowed the Texas legislation, which effectively outlaws abortions after six weeks, to remain in effect after a federal judge temporarily stopped it.

In a letter to the Supreme Court, the Justice Department stated that the Texas law “challenges several of the court’s past holdings” by prohibiting abortion “far before viability—indeed, before many women even realize they are pregnant.”

“The question now is whether Texas should be allowed to continue nullifying this Court’s precedents while the courts evaluate the United States’ complaint. It shouldn’t, as the [US District Court judge] noted “According to the Justice Department,

According to the Associated Press, the Biden administration has also raised the possibility of the Supreme Court conducting a comprehensive review and ruling on the law’s constitutionality during its current term. While it is unusual for the court to intervene this early in a litigation, the administration claims that the Texas statute, as well as the possibility that other states will follow Texas’ lead, warrants it.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The rule, which prohibits abortions once heart activity is found, usually around six weeks and before some women are aware they are pregnant, has been in place since September, with the exception of a brief delay issued by a federal judge that lasted only 48 hours.

President Joe Biden will defend abortion rights, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who also stated that the Justice Department will lead efforts to ensure that women have “access to fundamental rights that they have to protect their own health.”

It’s unclear if the government will triumph before the Supreme Court, which has a conservative majority bolstered by three Trump nominees and has already accepted to hear a major challenge to abortion rights in a Mississippi case.

In a related complaint, the Trump appointees, along with two other conservatives, denied a request to put the statute on hold. This is a condensed version of the information.