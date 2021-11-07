As the Supreme Court considers the permit law, a top NYC cop warns that more guns on the streets are the “last thing we need.”

As it contemplates a challenge to a restricted state gun legislation, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea expressed fear that the United States Supreme Court could upend law enforcement’s capacity to keep guns out of the city.

The Supreme Court began considering oral arguments this week in a case challenging a 100-year-old New York statute that requires a person applying for a gun license to demonstrate “proper cause” for carrying their firearm outside their home.

According to the gun rights advocates who filed the matter to the court, the rule “makes it almost hard for the typical law-abiding individual to obtain a license.”

The case is the high court’s first major Second Amendment issue since former President Donald Trump bolstered the court’s conservative majority to 6-3. While a decision in the case isn’t expected for months, the justices have expressed their aversion to gun control regulations.

“We are following this attentively, as are many New Yorkers,” Shea stated on New York radio station WABC Sunday regarding the case.

“And gun violence has undoubtedly struck us in the previous two years.” And it’s not just in New York; it’s all over the country. And we would say that adding more guns to the streets of New York City is the last thing we need,” he remarked.

“So it’s something that worries us; we’ve had our finger on the pulse of how to keep weapons out of New York City for a long time.” It’s really scary to have your life turned upside down right now.” “What is being asserted,” Shea said WABC, “is that any attempt to regulate—and certainly by our license division here in New York City—would be struck down.” He remarked, “What it would do is basically open the floodgates in terms of people being allowed to carry guns across the city.”

“From our perspective, it’s already a difficult environment.” Even well-intentioned people who want to carry guns—we’ve seen guns stolen and heated disputes quickly develop. And, from our perspective, we’d prefer that the guns be carried by the NYPD and law enforcement.” “Let’s take care of the criminals.” This is a condensed version of the information.