As the supply chain crisis worsens, video shows containers piling up as far as the eye can see.

The depth of the supply chain crisis gripping the United States was underlined by a video showing a backlog of undeliverable cargo containers at a port.

The supply chain crisis has been triggered by a number of factors related to the coronavirus pandemic, including increased demand straining manufacturing capacity as global shipping and logistics companies try to recover from previous disruptions, all of which has been exacerbated by worker shortages.

Stanimal18, who works in “crane operations” according to his TikTok profile, pans his smartphone from left to right in the video to chronicle the number of shipping containers piled and waiting to be distributed on the quayside. You may watch the video here.

He also complains about the status quo in the video, which has been viewed over 3.6 million times on the social media site since it was released on October 13.

“One of the reasons everything is backed up is our f***ing container yards are loaded to the hilt with containers,” Stanimal18, who has 12 other movies exposing the shipping container sector, says in the 30-second clip.

The camera moves from the containers to the cars below: “To pick up our goods, we need truck drivers, and truck drivers for us are all robots. Essentially, this is an automated terminal.” The footage appears to have been shot from one of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach’s cargo yards.

The video is timed to coincide with the announcement made by Los Angeles Port Executive Director Gene Seroka at an online press conference on October 14.

He stated, ” “The freight boom that has been going on for over a year is still going on. The port of Los Angeles received little over 900,000 TEUs in September (20ft Equivalent Unit).

He stated, " "The freight boom that has been going on for over a year is still going on. The port of Los Angeles received little over 900,000 TEUs in September (20ft Equivalent Unit).

"That was the best September in the Port's 140-year history, just edging out last year's total by 2%. The American consumer continues to fuel the increase, which is wonderful news for our economy."