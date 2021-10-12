As the summer COVID surge slows, Biden’s approval ratings rebound, according to a poll.

According to the findings of a new poll, President Joe Biden’s approval rating has risen marginally as a recent increase of new COVID-19 cases has subsided.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll issued Monday, the president has a 48 percent approval rating, up four points from a similar poll taken in mid-September. Biden was disliked by nearly the same percentage of respondents (47%) as Obama, however he was disliked by 3% more in last month’s poll.

After a considerable increase throughout the summer as the highly contagious Delta variety became the prevalent strain of the virus and fresh vaccines halted, the number of illnesses and deaths decreased during the same time period. Previous polls have claimed that Biden’s response to the epidemic was a major factor in his election loss to former President Donald Trump in 2020.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, although an average of roughly 95,000 new COVID-19 cases per day are still being reported nationally, the incidence of new infections has dramatically decreased since early September, when new cases averaged over 160,000 per day.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 deaths have dropped to little over 1,400 per day, down from over 2,000 per day in mid-September. The number of people admitted to hospitals has also decreased. New immunizations have gradually increased as well, with third-dose boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine outperforming first and second doses.

Some specialists have voiced hope that the pandemic is nearing the end of its most severe phase. Others have advised caution, pointing out that the virus is unlikely to go away as long as a sizable portion of the population refuses to get vaccinated.

“We may be beyond the worst,” University of Minnesota epidemiologist Michael Osterholm told The Financial Times, “but there will be spikes because there are still 65 million Americans who are unvaccinated – that’s a lot of human wood out there for this coronavirus forest fire.” “What the Delta version has proved is that this virus will find you if you are unvaccinated.” Regardless of how the pandemic plays out and how it affects Biden’s approval ratings, a large majority of people voted for him when he began office in January. During the summer, his ratings gradually declined before plummeting in late August because to the COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.