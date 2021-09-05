As the state’s COVID death toll exceeds 20,000, Georgia’s ICU beds are now at 95 percent capacity.

According to the state’s department of health, just over 95 percent of Georgia’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds have hit capacity as COVID-19 infections and death rates continue to rise.

According to the Georgia Department of Health’s most recent data, 95.3 percent of ICU beds in the state are now in use. The new figures come just days after Georgia reported that more than 20,000 people have died as a result of the virus since the pandemic began.

Over 80% of emergency department beds are occupied across the state, according to the health department, while 86.6 percent of general inpatient beds are occupied. According to WSB-TV, five of the state’s 14 regions are already over ICU capacity, with ICU beds in some parts of west Georgia reporting as high as 115.4 percent capacity.

At least 5,893 persons have been hospitalized in Georgia as a result of COVID-19, which has one of the highest rates of virus transmission due to the extremely contagious Delta form. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the state reported a 7-day average of 10,631 new cases each day on Friday, more than double the rate of 4,570 a month earlier.

On Friday, the state’s health authorities verified another 106 deaths, bringing the total death toll to 20,041. However, the state thinks that there are another 3,079 “probable” COVID-19 deaths, so the total could soon rise.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, remarked, “It is terrible but not shocking that we have exceeded this grim milestone of 20,000 COVID deaths in our state.”

Toomey went on to say that unvaccinated people accounted for 97 percent of recent COVID-19 deaths in the state, and that the deaths were “preventable.”

Only 42% of Georgia’s population has been completely vaccinated as of Sunday, a figure that is considerably below the national rate of 53%.

An unvaccinated 33-year-old man who died with COVID-19 in Georgia earlier this week appealed with his friends and family to get vaccinated before he died.

"There's something I'd like everyone to do for me that I've been too obstinate to do for myself, and that's.