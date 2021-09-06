As the start date for the new series is confirmed, Beat the Chasers confirms a major alteration.

With all six Chasers and record-breaking cash awards, Beat The Chasers is poised to return.

As quizzers put their talents to the ultimate test for those big-money prizes, Bradley Walsh will return to hosting duties.

Contestants will also have the opportunity to face all six Chasers for the first time.

Mark ‘the Beast’ will face off against quizzers. Anne ‘the Governess’ Labbett Shaun ‘the Dark Destroyer’ Hegerty Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Wallace Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Ryan Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis and Sinha

In a unique twist, this series will feature ‘Super Offers’ worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

‘Super Offers’ are only accessible to those who ace the cash builder round, and are given to those who successfully answer all five questions.

“These are the greatest in the business, all six Chasers are at the top of their game, and to see them all work together was sensational,” Bradley remarked ahead of the series’ premiere.

“Their knowledge is mind-boggling. But Beat The Chasers forces them to work in a new way – it’s a sight to behold watching their heads race to get the solution while staying out of the way of a teammate.”

He continued, “It was electric when the Chasers started offering hundreds of thousands of pounds.” When such large sums of money are on the table, the atmosphere in the room changes dramatically.

“Without a question, this is the most important series and the most difficult challenge, but it also has the most potential for reward.”

Beat In The Chasers, questions are passed from contender to Chaser. However, if a competitor answers a question incorrectly, their clock will continue to tick down until the question is answered right. The game is won by the first player to run out of time.

On Saturday, September 11 at 8.30 p.m., ITV will broadcast the opening episode of the series.