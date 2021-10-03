As the stamp duty break comes to an end, estate agents offer an important warning.

Following the end of the holiday season, an estate agents’ organization issued an urgent stamp duty warning.

To assist homebuyers and stimulate the UK housing market during the epidemic, the stamp duty holiday was implemented in June 2020 and then extended until June 30, 2021.

This meant that in England and Northern Ireland, the “nil rate” stamp duty band was temporarily lifted to £500,000 in July 2020, allowing buyers to save up to £15,000.

The exemption was reduced to £250,000 on July 1 this year, spurring a surge of activity before then as buyers sought to maximize their savings.

The tapered holiday allowed buyers to save up to £2,500 on smaller purchases, but the stamp duty threshold reverted to its normal level of £125,000 on Friday.

The government instituted the holiday in the hopes that it would encourage people to buy, sell, and renovate their homes, thereby supporting jobs and boosting economic growth.

Following the completion of the holiday season, an estate agents’ group cautioned that the current stamp duty thresholds are “outdated” and demanded a revision.

The stamp tax holiday, according to Propetymark, has helped individuals feel more confidence about purchasing, selling, and upgrading homes.

The threshold, however, is excessively low, according to Mark Hayward, chief police advisor at Propertymark, when compared to the change in typical house prices over time.

“The short stamp duty vacation was a huge success, fostering a healthy and flowing market and encouraging more individuals to purchase and sell,” he said.

Given that the basic, pre-Covid rates have not changed since 2014, it is now appropriate to revisit the outmoded levels at which persons begin paying stamp duty to reflect market demand, average house price, and salary growth.

According to Zoopla, the average UK house price has risen by more than £17,000 since the lockdowns began in March 2020, outweighing any potential stamp duty savings.

According to Propertymark's data, the average number of buyers per branch per month climbed by more than 100.