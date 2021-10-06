As the stadium plan and naming rights update emerges, Liverpool allegedly used WhatsApp to try to secure a move.

For Wednesday, October 6, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Andy Hughes, Liverpool’s managing director, believes that increasing Anfield’s capacity to over 60,000 is critical to the club’s long-term competitiveness.

And the Reds’ boss claims that Fenway Sports Group’s “enormous and strategic investment” in the Anfield Road development is exactly what the club needs to be self-sufficient at the top level of the game.

The proposal to expand the stadium by 7,000 seats began on Thursday, as manager Jurgen Klopp planted the first spade in the ground at Anfield. Liverpool expects the project to be completed in August 2023.

Mr Hughes explained how the investment is additional indication of the owners’ devotion to the football club, saying that the goal was always to raise Anfield above the 60,000 capacity level.

The following is the complete transcript of our exclusive conversation with Andy Hughes:

“Today is an extraordinarily monumental day; we’ve been working on this project for a long time.

“I believe that has been thoroughly discussed. We first asked for outline planning clearance in 2016, when we began construction on the Main Stand, and this is the result of a lot of hard work.

“Ultimately, having that capacity above 60,000 is the goal, so it’s a great day for the club.”

“At the moment, there is no actual update, but there are a lot of various things we can do in terms of sponsorship and specific lounges.

“If you look at what we did in the Main Stand, that’s the kind of stuff we’re looking at right now, but nothing specific.”

Timo Werner was linked with a move to both Bayern Munich and Liverpool before joining Chelsea last year.

Details have emerged in the last several weeks in a legal dispute between Werner’s agent Karl-Heinz Forster and his former associate Murat Lokurlu, claiming that the clubs initially approached him in 2019.

According to a report in Der Spiegel, Lokurlu provided proof as part of the financial dispute, which includes a number of WhatsApp exchanges discussing an alleged intended Werner move two years ago.

Werner was in talks with Liverpool and Bayern Munich about a possible move to the Premier League. “The summary has come to an end.”