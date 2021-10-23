As the Springfield Park saga unfolds, there is outrage over a £142k Alder Hey payment.

A community group has questioned Alder Hey Children’s Hospital’s decision to pay a specialised company £142,000.

Friends of Springfield Park (FoSP), a local group, has asked Alder Hey to recover parkland that was lost during the hospital’s expansion.

The park plans are part of a legal land swap deal signed in 2012 by Liverpool City Council and Alder Hey Hospital to allow the new hospital to be built on land at Springfield Park.

Alder Hey is giving 9.4 hectares of land to Liverpool city council as part of a land exchange agreement signed in 2012, by replacing the former Alder Hey hospital with upgraded park land. This agreement’s first phase is now complete.

After FoSP filed a Freedom of Information Act request, it was discovered that Alder Hey paid £142,000 to a company named Capacity Lab.

Alder Hey officials have stated that the money was paid to Capacity Lab, a non-profit that works with the public sector and third-party organizations, for their assistance in procuring funds for the Springfield Park area.

According to a representative for the FoSP, “We’ve been around for ten years and have done some incredible volunteer work on the park in collaboration with Liverpool City Council, all without receiving any funding from Alder Hey.

“Capacity Lab has been paid £142,000 over the last two years with no clear indication of ever contributing to the community or the park.

“We in the community want to know where the trust’s £142,000 originated from.

“The two acres have been recovered, but all that is left is grass and tarmac. It’s not good enough, and we’re not sure what Capacity Lab’s purpose was. We’ve had enough of the trust board’s illusions. They returned some grass and tarmac after many years. What happened to the multi-purpose games facility that we were promised?” Alder Hey’s spokeswoman said: “Alder Hey is investing £6.2 million in the restoration of Springfield Park. This will be a place that encourages people to be healthy and happy.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”