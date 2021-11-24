As the sixth victim dies, the bail for Darrell Brooks is set at $5 million.

Darrell Brooks Jr., the man accused of driving into a crowd at a Waukesha, Wisconsin Christmas parade on November 21, was charged Tuesday with five felony charges of first-degree intentional killing.

During Brooks’ Tuesday afternoon court hearing, Waukesha County Court Commissioner Kevin Costello detailed the charges and listened to an outline of criminal offenses Brooks has faced in the past. Brooks’ cash bail was set at $5 million.

The bail sum was “extraordinarily large,” but “warranted,” according to Costello.

“In my whole experience, I’ve never seen anything like this,” Costello remarked. He went on to say that it appeared to be “a very good case for the state.” “It’s an exceptionally serious case with an unusual history of this person running, hurting others, not obeying court orders, not obeying criminal laws, not obeying, basically, your societal norms,” Costello said. “So I’m aware that the bail is really expensive. It’s justified in this case.” A vehicle crashed into a crowd at the parade on Sunday, injuring dozens of people, and authorities revealed five people died in the hours following the tragedy.

Prosecutors stated a sixth victim had died during Brooks’ court appearance. They predicted that in the wake of the most recent killing, an additional count of first-degree intentional homicide would be filed.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.