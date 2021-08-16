As the show comes to a close, the Liverpool Queer Collective announces, “It’s time to bow out.”

After four years of organizing events in Liverpool, one of the city’s cultural icons has closed its doors.

On Monday, August 16, the Liverpool Gay Collective, which served the LGBT+ community and promoted queer culture across Liverpool, announced its closing.

The organization now wishes to donate any remaining monies to LGBT+ organizations or people in need in Merseyside.

The Liverpool Queer Collective was established to provide a platform for LGBT+ people in Merseyside to express themselves, as an alternative to mainstream LGBT+ nightlife and the homosexual ‘scene.’

They organized and curated real and virtual queer and trans-friendly events, as well as their regular LGBT+ storytelling sessions.

They also highlighted the work of LGBT+ creatives on Merseyside, like graphic designer Leo Soph Welton’s zine “Pride in Lockdown.”

Mel Underwood-Owen, Char Binns, and Andrew Bullock, members of the core team, stated in an open statement on their website:

“Dear associates,

“We regret to inform you that Liverpool Queer Collective has closed its doors. We’re quite pleased of the community we’ve created over the last four years. We’ve had a blast doing anything from gallery visits to retro video games, zine making to storytelling. Thank you very much to everyone who came, shared, or helped us with our project.

“Our love letter to this town has been LQC. Without a budget or salaried employees, we were able to complete our work. Unfortunately, we no longer have the resources to continue this work to the high standards you demand, so it’s time for us to step down.

“A handful of our projects may continue, but under a new flag… stay tuned.” But, more importantly, we hope that our legacy will be one that promotes collaboration and compassion rather than rivalry among the LGBTQIA community.

“We understand that this will be upsetting news for many of you, and we extend our heartfelt condolences and support to the entire community. We’ll continue to be active as individuals and as a voice for this beautiful community, and we could even be open to new collaborations after some recuperation. But, for the time being, we’re slowing things down.

"As a result of ticket sales and."