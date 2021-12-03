As the show begins, Alison Hammond ‘breaks’ the This Morning set.

On Friday’s episode of This Morning, Alison Hammond dubbed herself a “klutz” after she “damaged the set.”

With the studio transformed into a Winter Wonderland, the presenter has returned to the sofa with her co-host Dermot O’Leary.

However, Alison said she’d had a nightmare as the show began.

Alison admitted she had “thrown” and “smashed” a nutcracker as she welcomed viewers to the morning show.

The camera went to the poor nutcracker on the floor as Dermot grimaced.

Alison explained: “I’m very sorry; I got all excited and ended up doing something stupid.

“I walked into this lovely studio, which was all out for the holidays, and I’d already broken something.

“I’m the klutz of the bunch.”

The show’s official account tweeted: “Alison, you’ve been in the studio five minutes and already broken the set!”

The antics seemed to be a hit with the audience, and the show got off to a great start.

“Oh Alison, you make my day,” Wendy34299100 stated.

_mishybabez_ wrote: “Alison Hammond is one of my favorite actresses. I adore her because she makes me cry with joy.” “Don’t worry, it was an accident,” Tracey Struggles remarked.