As the second stabbing victim was identified, three teenage lads were released on bond.

Three adolescent lads were released on bail following a horrific stabbing that left two men hospitalized.

Police have identified a second victim in a terrible event that occurred in the early hours of Monday morning in Southport town centre.

When a brawl broke out at 1.40 a.m. on Scarisbrick Avenue, emergency services were dispatched.

After a guy was attacked in the street, the dog is still on the free.

Initially, only one individual, a male in his twenties, was admitted to the hospital, but The Washington Newsday can now confirm that a second man was also admitted with a stab wound.

The first victim, a man in his twenties, has been released, while the second, also in his twenties, remains hospitalized in a stable condition.

Door personnel detained three adolescents, ages 14 and 15, and arrested them on charges of Section 18 Assault. Soon later, a third youngster, 16, was discovered on Promenade and arrested on suspicion of the same crime.

All three have agreed to conditional bail.

Detectives have opened an investigation using CCTV, forensics, and witness inquiries, and they are still asking anyone who observed the attack or has any information to come forward.

“If you were in Southport town centre in the early hours of Monday and noticed anything or anyone unusual, please let us know,” Detective Inspector Paul Gillies said. You may have information that is crucial to our inquiry.

“To individuals who prefer to carry knives, our message is clear: it is just not worth the danger. We work relentlessly as a force to combat knife crime, and it’s only a matter of time before you get harmed or arrested if you carry a weapon.

“We will continue to work diligently with the public and our partners to avoid violence and rid our streets of the scourge of knife crime. Please come forward with any information you have about this event or knife violence in your neighborhood, either directly or anonymously.”

Anyone who observed the incident is requested to contact Merseyside Police Contact Centre on Facebook or @MerPolCC on Twitter, referencing reference 21000585937.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to report information anonymously. “The summary has come to an end.”