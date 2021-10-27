As the search for kidnapped missionaries continues, the United States claims that Haiti requires international assistance.

Because the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti have yet to be found, the United States is requesting assistance from countries around the world, according to the Associated Press.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan of the United States said Tuesday that the United States and other countries must stand up and provide Haiti with the investment and support it requires.

Sullivan stated, “We’re looking at every potential possibility for how to go about achieving that.” “However, these things function and have operated in Haiti on different timeframes and in different conditions in the past. As a result, we must carefully manage this issue so that, at the end of the day, we achieve our goal, which is the safe return of each and every one of those [abducted].” The 400 Mawozo gang, which kidnapped the missionaries, is demanding a $1 million ransom per person, according to Haitian officials, but it’s unclear whether that includes the five youngsters or just the 12 adults.

The administration sent a warning in August about the risks of kidnapping in Haiti, according to US authorities.

“We are occasionally asked why our workers are in Haiti,” the organization said, adding that they wish to convey how religion has impacted their lives. “We want others to experience the same joy, peace, and redemption that we have.” Christian Aid Ministries’ statement comes as US and Haitian authorities continue to attempt to gain the release of the 12 adults and five children, including an 8-month-old, kidnapped on October 16 near Port-au-capital. Prince’s According to a local human rights organization, the group’s Haitian driver was also seized.

Sullivan said he personally updates US President Joe Biden on the issue every day, saying that various law enforcement and hostage recovery experts are collaborating with the religious organization, the victims’ relatives, and the Haitian government “to try to coordinate and orchestrate a recovery.”

“We don’t know how God will chose to bring resolution, but we desire that His will be done,” the Christian organization said in a statement on Monday, urging people not to become discouraged and to keep praying.

