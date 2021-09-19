As the search for Brian Laundrie intensifies, an ex-detective slams police in the Gabby Petito case.

Investigators hunting for missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito should have secured a search warrant for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie’s house and electronic devices the day she was reported missing, according to a retired detective.

“Why would you try to acquire the guy’s consent instead of getting a search warrant?” Pat Diaz, a 35-year veteran Miami-Dade homicide detective, told Fox News.

Diaz continued, “You can get a search warrant for anything in that house, including his laptop.”

Examining Laundrie’s electronic equipment, according to Diaz, may have provided police with information on Petito’s whereabouts.

Police are also looking for Laundrie, who has been missing for three days, according to his relatives. On Saturday, authorities began searching the Carlton Reserve, a 24,565-acre tract in Venice, Florida, for Laundrie. As of Sunday, the hunt was still going on.

“The hunt for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve continues this morning,” North Port Police tweeted.

“After his parents indicate this is where he went, a team of more than 50 people is looking for anything of note. In our search for him and Gabby, we continue to verify all information. 1-800-CALL-FBI.”

In their search for Laundrie, law enforcement officers are using drones, K-9s, and four-wheelers, according to WFLA.

Petito’s disappearance is not currently under criminal investigation, according to police. While Laundrie is a person of interest in the case, he is not wanted for a crime, according to authorities.

“At this time, we are not working on a criminal inquiry. The North Port Police Department stated on Friday, “We are now working on various missing person inquiries.”

The FBI announced on Saturday that it has expanded its search for Petito to Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, where she was last seen in August when she was last in contact with her family.

Petito was reported missing for the first time on September 11th.

On Sunday, a YouTube user claimed that they may have seen Petito’s van near Grand Teton National Park on August 27 and recorded it. The account Red White & Bethune shared video of a white van with Florida license plates.

“I reasoned that if other people in the area saw us that day and began viewing our movies, they might as well. This is a condensed version of the information.