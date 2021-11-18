As the search for bomb blast clues continues across the city, ‘fingertip’ searches are being conducted at a hospital.

During the ongoing investigation into the bomb incident in the hospital’s parking lot, counter-terror officers are conducting “fingertip searches” outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Detectives expect their work at the scene to continue for the next three days, with the scene not expected to be disclosed until Sunday.

The investigation is still focused on the flat rented by Emad Al Swealmeen, the alleged terrorist, near Sefton Park, but “important materials” have also been uncovered at his former Kensington house.

Crime scene investigators are still looking into the Kensington residence related to the hospital bomber, according to a statement released on Thursday afternoon by Counter Terrorism Police North West.

Al Swealmeen, 32, has been formally recognized as the guy alleged to have created the Improvised Explosive Device that he brought into a taxi on Sunday, according to the expert unit.

“He is believed to have been born in Iraq and lived most recently at the Rutland Avenue address,” said Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson of Counter Terrorism Police North West.

“Officers have located a relative of Al Swealmeen, with whom we will speak today.

“The hospital scene has not changed, but the automobile has been removed, and officers are continuing to undertake fingertip searches.”

“Sections of the scene are expected to be disclosed in the following days, but the entire sequence will not be released until at least Sunday.”

The buildings associated to Al Swealmeen on Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street are still sealed off, in addition to the police incident at the hospital.

Following the discovery of a suspicious item by officers on Monday, a controlled explosion was carried out in Sefton Park, close to the Rutland Avenue address.

Following the discovery of “suspect goods,” bomb disposal officers were dispatched to Sutcliffe Street on Wednesday.

“The addresses at Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street are still being searched, and major items have been discovered at both addresses,” ACC Jackson added.

” Our main objective is still Rutland Avenue.

“I appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation throughout this investigation, and we will continue to offer updates as frequently as possible.”

