As the search for a missing teen girl continues, she was caught on CCTV with an older boy.

As police continue their search for a missing adolescent girl, CCTV photographs of her and an older boy have been released.

Faith Veevers was last seen in the early hours of Friday morning, triggering public outcries for information regarding her whereabouts.

Anyone with information should call Merseyside Police on 101 or the Missing People charity on 116 000.

Faith, who is 15 years old, was last seen on Pool Lane in Bromborough, Wirral, at 4.50 a.m. on August 27.

She is thought to have been with an older adolescent, the same youngster who was seen with her on Thursday night in newly released CCTV photographs.

Faith is a thin 5ft 1in woman with shoulder-length dark blonde hair and a pink fringe.

According to authorities, she frequently wears black lipstick and sports braces.

She was last seen wearing black baggy pants, a black sports bra with a cross on her, and black Nike trainers when she was last seen. She was toting a tiny white fluffy bag.

Officers suspect she was with another individual, maybe the same boy who was photographed with her on CCTV the night before she vanished.

He is characterized as being 5ft 3in tall, of medium build, with blond/ginger collar length hair and a pale skin.

He was dressed in a baggy beige denim jacket, black baggy combat pants with a white skull patch on the left side, black Converse sneakers, and a white T-shirt with a black image.