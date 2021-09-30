As the search enters its sixth day, Miya Marcano’s family claims she was kidnapped and thrown out of a window.

Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old Valencia College student, was apparently kidnapped and carried out of her bedroom window in Orlando, Florida, according to her relatives.

According to Orlando’s WESH, as the hunt for Marcano approaches its sixth day, her family believes she is still alive and that new evidence in her room indicates she was not taken out the front door.

The young woman was last seen near the University of Central Florida at Arden Villas Apartments, where she worked and lived. Deputies investigated the complex but were unable to locate her.

“Miya was kidnapped,” says the narrator. Miya was abducted from her Arden Villas room through her bedroom window. According to the news outlet, Miya’s aunt, Semone Westmaas, stated, “I’m calling on all resources, the FBI, we need you.” “We want Miya to be found, and whoever is involved, if there were more than Armando, we want you to track them down.”

STILL MISSING: Miya Marcano was last seen on September 24th wearing a red shirt (left). She was also wearing a black hoodie and pants.

Armando Caballero, a person of interest, was found dead in an apparent suicide on September 27.

We’re still on the lookout for Miya.

With information, call 407-836-4357 pic.twitter.com/YkLGAQKPWb

— September 28, 2021, Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff)

Marcano was expected to go from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale on Friday night to meet her family, and authorities in Florida are still looking for her. She, on the other hand, never made it to the flight. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, no one has heard from her since.

Marlon Marcano, her father, said he spoke with his daughter on Friday afternoon but had not heard from her when she returned home.

According to WESH, residents of Arden Villas got a letter stating that police will be searching storage units and garages on Thursday.

“From what we’ve heard, there will be teams out today at the Arden Villa apartments. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office told This website on Thursday that the investigation is still ongoing and that there are no more updates at this time.

Armando Manuel Caballero, a person of interest in Marcano’s disappearance, was found dead by Seminole County Police on Monday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. It is rumored. This is a condensed version of the information.