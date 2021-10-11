As the search enters its fourth week, Brian Laundrie’s survival is in jeopardy.

Brian Laundrie is still considered a “person of interest” in the death of his former fiancée Gabby Petito, with officials focusing their efforts on a 25,000-acre nature preserve.

However, as the search for Laundrie continues to take weeks, experts are questioning whether she could survive in an environment described as “huge and merciless” by North Port Police Department in a Facebook post.

While no one knows how effectively Laundrie can adapt, Byron Kerns of the Itchatad Outdoors Survival School in Georgia believes that a “mediocre survivalist” would not last long.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “It would depend on what skills he possesses, and we have no idea what he possesses. I’m guessing not much—perhaps what he’s seen and recalled from reality survival television.

“The Rule of Threes applies to survival: three minutes of air, three days of water, and three weeks of food. He could very well be starving. There is plenty of water in Carlton, but it must be disinfected.

“If he drinks water that hasn’t been disinfected, he’ll have amoebic dysentery—the s****, throwing up, being as weak as a kitten, and it’s not enjoyable.

“Mosquitoes will drive him insane in the evenings if he doesn’t use repellent and/or mosquito netting. I don’t think he could survive for long as a mediocre survivor—he’d be tempted to flee the area.” Kerns stated that over any period of time, a significant amount of wilderness survival and evasion training and experience would be required.

He stated, ” “50 days and beyond if he was a former Air Force SERE [Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape] like myself. For a person of his caliber, this is unrealistic.

“He’s obviously on the verge of collapsing. He’s terrified. Fear (of the wilderness, as well as the authorities and what he has done) is doing havoc on his mind—stressors of every kind.

“It is vital to have a really good mental attitude. I don’t think he’ll last more than 30 days in Carlton on his own. We’re still curious about what was in his bag “Kerns remarked.

The proprietor of Colorado Mountain Man Survival, Jason Marsteiner, agrees, telling The Washington Newsday: “This boils down to having the absolute minimum of equipment to cover, shelter, fire, water, and food, as well as the capacity to filter water and obtain food. The temperature in Florida isn’t too bad, but continual exposure without protection could be dangerous. This is a condensed version of the information.