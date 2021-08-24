As the scramble to escape continues, the Prime Minister will preside over a G7 summit on Afghanistan.

Boris Johnson promised “to utilize every humanitarian and diplomatic lever” to preserve human rights in the country following the Taliban takeover ahead of the virtual summit.

He is anticipated to press the US to stay in the country beyond August 31 in order to give the evacuation attempt more time.

Mr Johnson and US President Joe Biden spoke on Monday, according to Downing Street, ahead of the G7 leaders summit.

“The leaders agreed to continue working together to ensure that individuals who are entitled to evacuate are able to do so, including after the initial phase of the evacuation has ended,” Downing Street said in a statement.

The two leaders were also “dedicated to pressing international action, especially through the G7 and the UN Security Council, to stabilize the situation, help the Afghan people, and strive toward an inclusive and representative Afghan government,” according to the statement.

“Our first priority is to complete the evacuation of our citizens and those Afghans who have assisted our efforts over the last 20 years – but as we look ahead to the next phase, it’s vital we come together as an international community and agree a joint approach for the longer term,” Mr Johnson said in a statement released ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.

“That is why I have convened an emergency G7 meeting to coordinate our response to the current crisis, to reiterate our commitment to the Afghan people, and to ask our international allies to match the UK’s promises to help those in need.

“We will continue to utilize every humanitarian and diplomatic lever available, in collaboration with our partners and friends, to protect human rights and the accomplishments won over the last two decades. The Taliban will be held accountable for their actions rather than their words.”

On Monday, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the Kabul evacuation operation has been reduced to “hours, not weeks,” acknowledging that America’s departure will force “we to evacuate as well.”

He stated that the Prime Minister will “attempt to raise the likelihood of seeing” at the G7 conference.

