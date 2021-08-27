As the SCOTUS overturns the CDC moratorium, an eviction crisis looms.

The Supreme Court has overturned the most recent eviction moratorium enacted by the Biden administration, emphasizing the need for congressional action if another moratorium is enacted. The ultimate vote was 6-3, with all of the liberal members voting no.

“It would be one thing if the CDC’s activity had been officially authorized by Congress. “However, this has not occurred,” the court stated. “Instead, the CDC has issued a nationwide eviction moratorium, citing a decades-old regulation that allows it to carry out procedures such as fumigation and insect extermination. The court stated, “It is difficult to think that this Act affords the CDC the broad jurisdiction that it claims.”

Even if the Koch family paid the entire $20 billion to end homelessness in America, they would still be $13.4 billion richer than they were before the pandemic. Instead, they contributed to a push to lift the eviction moratorium, which might result in millions of people being evicted. Greed is a killer. https://t.co/QFpEwpgoEo

It’s past time for Congress to take action. A ban on evictions must be enacted. If you believe we need a vote, RT. https://t.co/OjXedOik5j

The White House issued a statement expressing disappointment on behalf of the Biden administration as the highly contagious Delta strain spreads across the country.

President Biden is once again calling on all entities that can prevent evictions – from cities and states to local courts, landlords, and Cabinet Agencies – to urgently act to prevent evictions in light of the Supreme Court ruling and the continued risk of COVID-19 transmission, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

With the quick growth of COVID-19 cases, liberal Justice Stephen Breyer wrote a dissenting opinion, claiming that the court was not warranted in lifting the moratorium. “At this time, when over 90% of counties are experiencing high transmission rates, the public interest strongly favors respecting the CDC’s judgment,” Breyer concluded.

The Supreme Court’s unsigned 6–3 judgment ending the CDC’s eviction moratorium can be seen here. All three liberals are against it. Breyer’s tone is dejected. https://t.co/TJPUwwg8XQ pic.twitter.com/DE1gmhv8tW courtesy of @steve vladeck

According to the CDC, the current 7-day average of COVID-19 cases is 133,056.

Landlords and real estate agents from Alabama and Georgia have earlier urged the Supreme Court to lift the CDC’s eviction restriction.

