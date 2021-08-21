As the school mask debate rages, a quarter of new COVID cases in Florida are among those aged 19 or younger.

According to data given by the state’s health department, one out of every four new COVID-19 infections in Florida occurs in children aged 0 to 19.

A total of 150,118 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state between August 13 and August 19. People under the age of 12 were infected 20,331 times, while people aged 12 to 19 were infected 17,310 times. The data was initially reported on by the Tampa Bay Times.

The high rate of infection among young Floridians coincides with a standoff between state officials and some school districts over a ban on mask requirements in schools.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order on July 30 barring school authorities from issuing mask orders. Several school districts, however, have disregarded the governor’s orders.

After approximately 1,500 children were infected with COVID-19 in the previous two weeks, the Hillsborough County School District approved a 30-day mask mandate on Wednesday.

Mask mandates have also been issued by school officials in Broward and Alachua counties. State officials threatened to withhold payments equal to the board members’ salaries unless Broward and Alachua counties revoked their rules and allowed parents to opt out of concealing their children on Friday.

In a statement released on Friday, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran said, “We cannot have government officials pick and choose which laws they choose to follow.”

“These are the first effects of their willful unwillingness to observe state law and state rule in order to knowingly and intentionally violate parents’ rights. He went on to say, “This is plain inappropriate behavior.”

According to the Tampa Bay Times, state data shows that Florida reported roughly 1,500 COVID-19 deaths between August 13 and 19, a 141 percent rise from two weeks previously.

Patients are overcrowding intensive care units in Florida’s hospitals, causing them to be overburdened. Only 8.2 percent of the state’s ICU beds were available on Tuesday, according to the Florida Hospital Association, and 75 percent of the state’s hospitals are anticipated to experience a “severe staffing deficit” in the next week.

DeSantis has been chastised for his recent approach to the Florida pandemic. More than 800 Florida doctors encouraged him to drop his opposition to in a letter earlier this month. This is a condensed version of the information.