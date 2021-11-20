As the schedule changes again, what time does Strictly Come Dancing air tonight?

The contestants on Strictly Come Dancing will be hoping that their musical act impresses the judges tonight.

When Dan Walker takes on a difficult Charleston, he’ll be aiming to impress the Strictly judges.

The BBC Breakfast presenter, 44, will dance to Good Morning from Singin’ In The Rain with his professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Dan dodged the dance-off despite finishing towards the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday’s program, and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies was sent home.

He then said that he had no idea “who is voting for us.”

Tilly Ramsay and her partner Nikita Kuzmin will perform a couple’s choice dance to Matilda’s Revolting Children, while Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, the dance competition’s first all-male couple, will dance a Viennese waltz to Mary Poppins’ Chim Chim Cher-ee.

Tom Fletcher of McFly and his partner Amy Dowden will perform a couple’s choice of On My Own from Les Miserables, while BBC broadcaster Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu will dance to the Footloose theme.

Rose Ayling-Ellis of EastEnders will do a quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from Disney’s Frozen with her professional partner Giovanni Pernice, while TV presenter AJ Odudu will waltz to Edelweiss from The Sound Of Music with her partner Kai Widdrington.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood, 56, has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss this weekend’s broadcasts, it was reported.

After his period of self-isolation expires, he is anticipated to return to the program the following week.

Following a succession of absences from participants in this year’s series, Craig is the latest member of the BBC show to test positive.

The broadcaster did not disclose who would replace him on the judging panel or if he would be replaced at all.

Strictly Come Dancing will also air at a slightly earlier hour tonight, at 6.35 p.m. on BBC One.