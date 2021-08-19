As the salary cap looms for Everton and Liverpool, UEFA is ready to “replace” Financial Fair Play laws.

According to reports, UEFA plans to replace the present Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations with a wage ceiling and luxury tax by the end of the year.

UEFA, clubs, and leagues will examine the new plans during a conference on the future of European football in Nyon next month.

According to the Telegraph, the proposed regulations will have the potential to force Champions League clubs to make quick changes to their squads because they are meant to function in ‘real time.’

The governing body announced last week that the current FFP standards are no longer fit for purpose, and that they are due to be replaced with rules that would limit teams in European competition to spending a predetermined percentage of their revenue on salaries, in the region of 70%.

Any team that violates those guidelines will be subject to a luxury tax, with ‘the equivalent or more’ of any overspend going into a pot that will be shared among other clubs.

Although UEFA recognizes that no mechanism can truly narrow the gap between richer and poorer teams, it feels that allocation of the so-called luxury tax would adhere to a “principle of fairness.”

According to the Telegraph, the luxury tax would consider’squad costs,’ which include not only transfer fees and player salaries, but also agents’ fees, when deciding whether limitations have been exceeded.

It specifies that clubs must report each player’s squad costs to the regulatory body in order to be examined, and any violations could result in players being dropped from UEFA tournament squads.

The concepts have been compared to the Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association systems in the United States.

Major League Baseball’s ‘competitive balance tax,’ which was first imposed in 1997, permits teams to spend more than the specified expenditure limits, but at a cost – the cost being a percentage of any overspend as a penalty.

Those percentages vary and can rise depending on how many times a specific team has broken the threshold in previous years.

Following the conference in Switzerland next month, UEFA will lay out the precise specifics of their plans in the coming months.

