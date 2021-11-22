As the road is roped off, a child is hit by a car outside of school.

A major road has been closed after a kid was struck by a car outside West Derby School.

At around 3.05 p.m., emergency services were summoned to West Derby Road outside the school in Tuebrook after a pedestrian crash.

A response car and an ambulance were deployed by North West Ambulance Service to the area, where they treated the youngster.

After a ‘terrible’ discovery outside Lifestyles gym, a 16-year-old girl is struggling for her life.

The condition of the pedestrian involved in the accident is unknown at this time.

At 3.15 p.m., Merseyside Police closed West Derby Road towards Queens Drive, advising people to avoid the area.

On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.