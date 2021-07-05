As the rider fails to return home, his family appeals for assistance.

After leaving home on his bike but failing to return, a biker is the subject of a police missing person appeal.

The welfare of the missing 24-year-old male is causing police to become increasingly anxious.

Ben Smith went missing around 1.50 p.m. on Sunday from his home in Runcorn.

Ben, who was renowned for cycling out of the county, rode away on a red Carrera bike.

“We’re making a number of enquiries to trace Ben, but we’re getting quite concerned about him, as are his family, who just want him home safe and sound,” said Cheshire Police Inspector Neil Anson.

“Please contact us if you see him. I’d also make a direct appeal to Ben: “Please come home or contact us to let us know you’re okay; your family is very concerned.”

He was last seen wearing Nike trainers and cargo shorts.

He has a stocky frame, dark brown hair, and a minor amount of facial hair, according to his description. On the bottom of his thigh, he has a full tattoo, and on his arm, he has a tattoo sleeve.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 and use the reference number IML 1029274.