As the return date for Killing Eve is set, we get our first glimpse at Jodie Comer as Villanelle in the final season.

Killing Eve’s long-awaited return has been confirmed.

Fans have been given early looks at the drama, which stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh, as well as a trailer for the show’s fourth and final season.

The short clip has some of our favorite faces as well as some new characters, including two new female characters, who will be making their debut on our televisions.

Season 4 of Killing Eve has been teased by the BBC, and the premiere date has been confirmed.

We’re right back where we left off in season three, with Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) standing on London’s Tower Bridge in the dramatic teaser.

“Do you ever ponder what would have occurred if we hadn’t done what we did?” Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) may be heard saying.

“People like us aren’t designed for happy lives with happy endings,” Carolyn says after a brief and dramatic summary of season three’s events.

“Want a ride?” Eve says as she sits in an electric wheelchair with Villanelle going alongside her gripping her own arm.

Instagram

The trailer was released on the show’s Instagram account, where the creators also confirmed the fourth season’s official release date.

They merely wrote “two months” in the caption as they showed footage of the release date, which was confirmed to be February 27, 2022.

Fans were overjoyed by the news and can’t wait to see it. They expressed their delight in the comments section.

As one user put it: “I AM OVERJOYED!!!! I’m overjoyed to see Eve and Villanelle in a teaser together.” Olivia expressed herself as follows: “That night was looking forward to. The best show ever is Killing Eve.” “The closing scene perfectly sums up the craziness of their relationship,” Candice added.