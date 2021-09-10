As the relationship between the two countries becomes more tense, Joe Biden calls Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden met with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, amid growing American dissatisfaction with the lack of results from high-level engagement between the two leaders’ senior aides during Biden’s first term in office.

The call between Mr. Biden and Mr. Xi was the second between the two leaders since the former assumed office.

It comes amid a slew of sticky issues between the two countries, including Chinese cybersecurity breaches, Beijing’s management of the coronavirus pandemic, and what the White House has dubbed the Chinese’s “coercive and unfair” trade tactics.

Mr Biden’s chat, though, was less about any of those issues and more about debating the future of the US-China relationship, which had gotten off to a difficult start under his presidency.

The White House said in a statement that the “two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge” and that the “two leaders had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge.”

Despite widening disagreements, the White House is optimistic that the two sides can work together on matters of shared importance, like as climate change and preventing a nuclear disaster on the Korean Peninsula.

Beijing, on the other hand, has resisted US pressure and has hinted that it may stay mostly uncooperative unless Mr Biden eases up on what it considers to be Chinese internal concerns.