As the region adjusts to the relaxation of limitations, coronavirus levels are rising across Merseyside.

As people in England acclimate to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions, coronavirus levels have stayed stable or increased across our region.

Infection rates in all of Merseyside’s boroughs remain close to or above 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with hospitalization rates also rising.

The influence of vaccines, on the other hand, means that hospitalizations are increasing at a slower rate than in prior surges.

St Helens, with a rate of 564 cases per 100,000 persons, has the highest infection rate in our region.

Knowsley, with 542 cases per 100,000 people, Wirral, with 525 cases per 100,000 people, and Liverpool, with 506 cases per 100,000 people, come in second and third, respectively.

Sefton now has the lowest infection rate in Merseyside, yet it still has an extraordinarily high infection rate of 486.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to NHS data, 7405 coronavirus cases were reported in Merseyside in the week ending July 18.

This comes as ONS data suggests that one in every 75 persons in England is infected with coronavirus, with infection rates among young people reaching their highest levels since the pandemic began.

The government in England loosened restrictions earlier this week, removing forced social distance, mask wearing, and other Covid containment measures.

Some limitations, like as mask wearing, remain in effect in Wales and Scotland.

Despite the removal of limitations in England, a growing number of people are being “pinged” or requested to self-isolate after coming into close contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Food store employees will be added to the list of important personnel who will be excluded from self-isolation if they have been double-jabbed and participate in daily testing, according to the government.