As the red, green, and amber lists change, the entire travel list is updated.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has announced an overhaul to the traffic light transit system.

The modifications were announced today on social media by the Transport Secretary.

“We’ve modified our travel lists even more cautiously, easing overseas travel,” he said.

Anyone with a red passport should act quickly.

“You can see the complete list on GOV.UK, and the changes will take effect at 4 a.m. on Monday, August 30.”

Thailand and Montenegro will be put to the red list to protect public health, according to the administration.

The green list will include Canada, Denmark, Finland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Switzerland, and the Azores.

The adjustments will take effect at 4 a.m. on August 30.

Spain, France, and Greece have all been placed on the amber list.

Arrivals from green list destinations just need to undergo a pre-departure Covid test and a second one after landing on ‘day 2′.

If you’ve gotten both doses of the vaccination and are traveling from an amber country, you’ll have to follow the same requirements as green list travelers.

Travelers on the red list are only permitted to enter the United Kingdom if they are British or Irish citizens or have residency rights in the country.

Those who return to the UK after being placed on the red list must quarantine at a “managed” hotel, with no exceptions.