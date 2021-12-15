As the quest for a stabbing murder suspect continues, a large reward has been offered.

A national search has been started to find a man wanted by murder squad investigators for interrogation.

Moise Djuku is wanted in connection with Corey Dobbe’s stabbing in Hull in June.

Police think he has ties throughout the north, and a reward for information leading to his capture has been increased by twofold.

On the evening of June 13, Mr Dobbe was stabbed to death along a river in Hull.

In the aftermath of his death, there were tributes and a balloon release vigil held in his honor, as well as several requests for information.

Three persons have been questioned in relation to Mr Dobbe’s death, but no one has been charged six months later.

Djuku, who has been the focus of numerous local pleas, has likewise eluded capture.

As a result of this, the independent organization Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Previously, the incentive was set at $5,000.

Detectives believe he has ties all over northern England, particularly the North West, but they’re asking for help from the people across the country.

Yorkshire Crimestoppers’ Humberside Regional Manager Gemma Gibbs said: “As part of our ongoing support for the investigation, we’ve doubled the reward for anonymous information leading to Djuku’s arrest.

“Corey’s family misses him terribly and is yearning for answers and justice.

“This heinous crime has stunned not only Corey’s friends and family, but the entire community.

“We believe someone knows where Djuku is, and finding him is critical. We’d like to remind you that assisting someone wanted for questioning in connection with a murder investigation can result in prosecution.

“Our organization is here for anyone who is unable to talk with law enforcement directly. We are a wholly independent organization that provides a different way to report crime.

“Since our inception in the late 1980s, our charity has upheld its ironclad promise of anonymity to the millions of people who have entrusted us with their criminal information.

“Please do the right thing with whatever information you have. It could be quite useful in the inquiry and in locating Djuku.

“You can contact our UK Contact Centre, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on freephone 0800 555 111 or.

