As the Queen celebrates Christmas, an armed intruder is apprehended in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

On Christmas Day, a man was apprehended in the grounds of Windsor Castle with a “offensive weapon.”

The individual was discovered “moments” after entering the grounds this morning, according to police.

The suspect has been taken into police custody.

During the incident, he was unable to gain access to any structures, Thames Valley Police confirmed to the Mirror.

The Queen, Prince Charles, and Camilla are currently celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, as well as their children Louise and James, have joined them.

The Royal Family has been informed of the incident, according to the police.

“An investigation is ongoing following this event, and we are engaging with colleagues from the Metropolitan police,” Superintendent Rebecca Mears said in a statement.

