As the quarter-finalists for Strictly Come Dancing are named, fans of the show criticize it.

Fans were outraged when Strictly Come Dancing announced which contestants would go to the quarter-finals next week.

Reece and Nancy faced battle against Tilly and Nikita in a dance-off during tonight’s results program.

As a result, John and Johannes, AJ and Kai, Rose and Giovanni, and Dan and Nadiya were all automatically qualified for the quarter-finals.

Fans were enraged on Twitter before the dance-off had started over a decision made by a public vote.

The judges had given Dan and Nadiya the second lowest score of the week, only 31 points, but they had already guaranteed a spot for the next week.

On Twitter, viewers couldn’t believe the dancers had made it through another week.

“I honestly respect Dan as a journalist, and I do admire how hard he’s worked to get to where he is… but let’s face it, he’s the worst dancer by a long shot, and is literally as wooden as the tree outside my front door, becoming a joke at this point #strictly,” Millie added.

Jill stated, “Tilly is considerably superior to Dan, with the public voting for the person rather than the dancing. Don’t take #Strictly as a serious competition.” Peter stated, ” “Every year, the public latches onto a talentless dancer, and better dancers go out while they stay in. Dan Walker is the winner this year. #Strictly.” According to Jules: “How did Dan get through? He just stood there flaunting his arms and not doing a single dance step. It’s starting to become a bloody joke. Come DANCING, not STAND STILL.” The judges had to pick who would join Dan and Nadiya, as well as the other three couples, on the show the following week.

Both of the couples in the dance-off have previously been in the same situation.

Nikita’s top miraculously slipped off during his and Tilly’s performance, but it wasn’t enough to keep them in the competition, as they were knocked out shortly before the quarter-finals.

The judges didn’t give them a single vote tonight.

Gordon Ramsey, Tilly's famed chef father, wiped his emotions away as he watched his daughter be.