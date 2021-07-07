As the quarantine continues, Allan gives a behind-the-scenes look at Everton’s home training.

As his quarantine spell away from pre-season continues, Allan is providing Everton fans a behind-the-scenes peek at his home training sessions.

On Monday morning, the majority of the Blues’ squad returned to Finch Farm and participated in their first full training session under new manager Rafa Benitez on Tuesday.

Allan, along with Abdoulaye Doucoure, Moise Kean, and Bernard, was one of four players that were missing from both days’ film.

Because all four are still quarantined after returning from countries that require quarantine, they will be part of a phased return to the rest of the group in the following days.

Over the course of this time, each player has been assigned specific sessions to complete from home, and Allan has taken to social media to provide some insight into what that entails.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the midfielder posted videos on Instagram showing him hard at work in the gym, preparing to return to action for his team.

The first video saw the Brazilian practicing with weights and bands, while the second video, which was released to the player’s Instagram account, shows him racing between dots on the gym floor, demonstrating his agility.

Instagram

The 30-year-old might play in Everton’s first pre-season match of the summer, which will take place against Millonarios at the end of the month as the team begins their Florida Cup campaign.

To finish their stint in the US-based event, the Blues will face either Arsenal or Inter Milan.

Benitez’s side then travels to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on August 7th, a week before their Premier League campaign kicks off against Southampton at Goodison Park.