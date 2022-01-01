As the puppy’s life hangs in the balance, the owner has been crying since Christmas.

After their pet puppy became ill on Christmas Day, a family is in a race against time to save it.

Blu, a 12-week-old puppy, started showing signs of kennel cough on Saturday, four days after receiving his vaccines.

Michelle Murphy-Tyrer, who is from Garston and resides in Widnes, said physicians told her that this was usual for puppies five to seven days after their vaccinations, but the symptoms shouldn’t remain.

But by Tuesday, it was evident that Blu wasn’t getting any better, so she arranged an emergency appointment.

He was critically anemic, with a low fever, fast breathing, and low blood pressure, according to the vet.