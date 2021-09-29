As the provider updates its rules, all customers’ broadband will alter.

Customers with broadband will be able to switch providers more quickly under the new plans.

A change to the current rules will allow disgruntled customers to contact a new provider and terminate their existing one.

When switching between operators such as Sky, BT, Virgin, and TalkTalk, customers now have to do the legwork.

The new “One Touch Switch” method, which is set to go into force in April 2023, is designed to make switching internet providers easier.

It will also reduce the time it takes to switch firms to 24 hours, if “technically possible.”

Customers will also be entitled to compensation if something goes wrong and they are unable to access the internet for more than one working day.

Which? has applauded the decision. People who are unsatisfied with their existing provider should not wait until the new scheme is implemented before switching, according to the consumer watchdog.

“The coronavirus outbreak has made consumers more reliant on a reliable broadband connection than they’ve ever been,” said spokeswoman Rocio Concha.

“As a result, it’s encouraging to see the regulator lowering barriers to individuals switching providers and getting a better price.

“Consumers should also look for a new package as soon as possible – anyone unhappy with their current supplier could save up to £143 a year and receive better service by switching.”

Many customers will welcome the new guidelines, especially as more people work from home as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, with more people than ever dependent on a reliable internet connection for their business.

According to an Ofcom survey, the cumbersome nature of the process has deterred four out of ten Brits from attempting to change operators.