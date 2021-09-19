As the property bubble continues, there are 12 reasons why people are flocking to Wirral.

The Washington Newsday recently reported on a housing boom in Wirral, where homes are being scooped up in hours.

Both safe houses and rental houses are swiftly filling up as house prices (and rentals) rise to meet demand as bidding wars erupt for properties on the peninsula.

The stamp duty holiday, according to Wirral estate brokers Karl Tatler, has also aided.

“Looking at the months of June, July, and August combined, the Wirral and West Cheshire property market has experienced an annual increase in the average listing price on Rightmove from 2019 to 2021,” a spokeswoman for the firm stated.

“The robust demand that followed lockup and the first Stamp Duty holiday announcement resulted in a considerable 8.9% increase from 2019 to 2020.

“The increase from 2020 to 2021 was a considerably more mild 0.3 percent increase, implying that prices had stabilized in the lead-up to this year’s summer season.

“The good news is that since the Stamp Duty threshold has dropped and demand has decreased, prices in the local region have remained stable.”

So, why are so many individuals going to the Wirral in search of an ideal home?

While Merseyside as a whole is a fantastic area to live, we’ve looked at some of the numerous reasons why people are currently selecting Wirral over other sections of the region.

Wirral is one of our favorite places in the world, and here are 12 things that make the CH41-64 crew happy.

Natural splendor

From the red rocks of Thurstaston to the promenade of Hoylake, and the stunning vistas of the Dee Estuary from Eastham Ferry, Wirral Country Park, and the woodlands of Grange Hill in West Kirby, Wirral is stunningly beautiful.

On a clear day, we recommend climbing to the top of Bidston Hill for views of Liverpool and possibly Wales.

At the beach

If you live on the Wirral, you know how difficult it is to envision a life without being able to go to the beach whenever you want and enjoy the amazing sunsets in New Brighton and West Kirby.

Seaside.